Gabbiadini: 'Napoli deserved more'

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini feels Napoli “did not deserve to go out” of the Champions League to Real Madrid, so he’s cheering on Juventus.

The striker left the Partenopei in January for Southampton, but is still keeping a close eye on the calcio scene.

“I love to watch Italian football still. Obviously I will cheer on Juventus in the Champions League, as they are the only remaining Italian representatives,” Gabbiadini told Mediaset Premium.

“I am Italian and it’s only right that we all want Italian football to get stronger, so I hope the Bianconeri do well in that tournament.

“It’s a shame Napoli went out to Real Madrid, especially because they did play good football and caused huge problems for absolute champions. I don’t think they deserved to go out.

“It’s a pity at the goals conceded on set plays, because Napoli could’ve had a good run in the Champions League, but they still proved that they belong at that level and over the next few seasons can really have their say.”

Gabbiadini was asked about his difficult rapport with Partenopei Coach Maurizio Sarri.

“Nothing happened. He is a great Coach and it is thanks to him that Napoli are currently playing such good football.”

