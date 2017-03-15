Nestorovski unites with Force India

By Football Italia staff

Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski promised a very special goal celebration in honour of Formula 1 team Force India.

The team announced a new pink colour scheme for their livery in the 2017 Formula 1 season.

As Palermo are famous for their pink and black shirts, the cross-sport collaboration is a natural one.

“Great Force India, what fantastic colours! I promise that at my next goal, I will celebrate like this,” said Nestorovski on the official Palermo website, miming a steering wheel.

The 27-year-old Macedonia international is Palermo’s top scorer this season with 10 goals in 28 Serie A appearances.

