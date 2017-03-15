Agent: 'Borriello for Italy'

Marco Borriello should be called up for the Italy squad against Albania and the Netherlands, said the Cagliari striker’s agent.

The 34-year-old has 12 Serie A goals in 27 appearances this season, 16 in 28 including the Coppa Italia, and is keeping the Sardinians comfortably in mid-table.

“The Italy Coach has take into account planning for the future, but also the players who are in the best form right now,” agent Andrea D’Amico told Tuttomercatoweb.

“At the end of the day it is a selection of the best players, not a club team unit. Of course he thinks about getting a call-up, as when it comes to experience, performances and goals, he absolutely deserves it.

“Frankly, it would be strange to see strikers called up who have scored fewer goals than Borriello.”

Borriello has seven senior Italy caps, never managing to score a goal.

The most recent appearance was in a 1-1 friendly draw with Germany in February 2011.

