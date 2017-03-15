Monchi in Roma meeting?

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla director of sport Monchi reportedly had a meeting with Roma President James Pallotta in London.

The transfer guru has said he’ll be leaving his club at the end of the season.

While Italian media are confident he has already agreed terms with Roma, Spanish papers say he’s heading to Real Madrid.

However, this evening Elcorreoweb.es claims that Monchi remained in London after Sevilla flew home from their Champions League defeat to Leicester City last night.

It is probably no coincidence that also present in London right now are Roma President Pallotta and his consultant Franco Baldini.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.