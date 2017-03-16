Inter to buy Schick?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter will pay Patrik Schick’s release clause, but leave him at Sampdoria for another season.

The Czech striker has been impressive this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions despite making just six starts.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are keen to sign the 21-year-old, and are even willing to pay his €25m release clause.

However, Schick would stay with the Blucerchiati for next season, before joining the Beneamata in 2018/19.

It’s also thought Inter are working on a deal for Atalanta defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The formula of any potential deal would be similar to the one which took Mattia Caldara to Juventus, with the Nerazzurri paying €10-15m and leaving Bastoni in Bergamo until summer 2019.

