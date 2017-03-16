NEWS
Thursday March 16 2017
Milan verify Sino-Europe funds
By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi’s lawyer has reportedly verified the origin of the €200m paid so far for the takeover of Milan.

Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports is in the process of buying the Rossoneri from Fininvest, Berlusconi’s holding company.

A third deposit of €100m is expected to arrive today, and La Repubblica reports that the current ownership have been hard at work verifying the origin of the funds.

A previous takeover attempt by Bee Taechaubol saw Andrea Baroni of Tax & Finance jailed for money laundering, and Fininvest are taking no chances this time.

The newspaper reports that Berlusconi’s lawyer, Niccolò Ghedini, had verified the origin of the €200m paid so far, to ensure that everything is above board.

