Silvio Berlusconi’s lawyer has reportedly verified the origin of the €200m paid so far for the takeover of Milan.
Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports is in the process of buying the Rossoneri from Fininvest, Berlusconi’s holding company.
A third deposit of €100m is expected to arrive today, and La Repubblica reports that the current ownership have been hard at work verifying the origin of the funds.
A previous takeover attempt by Bee Taechaubol saw Andrea Baroni of Tax & Finance jailed for money laundering, and Fininvest are taking no chances this time.
The newspaper reports that Berlusconi’s lawyer, Niccolò Ghedini, had verified the origin of the €200m paid so far, to ensure that everything is above board.
