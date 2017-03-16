Muriel: ‘Juventus? Nothing concrete’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel clarifies there was “nothing concrete” with Juventus, Inter, Milan or Roma.

The Colombian forward said yesterday that he had received offers from those clubs, as well as the English Premier League, but now insists he was taken out of context.

“I need to clarify this,” Muriel told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I admitted to having heard these rumours via the media, but I haven’t had contact with anyone. There’s nothing concrete, just rumours.”

The Blucerchiati face Juve this weekend, and Muriel reflected on some previous meetings with the Bianconeri.

“My first game? It was with Lecce in 2012, we lost at home. They had [Andrea] Barzagli, [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Giorgio] Chiellini, they’re still there.

“They’re the pillars of the team, true examples on the pitch who push everyone to want more. They’re the secret to Juventus’ success.

“The toughest? Barzagli, he’s fast, technical and really good in one-on-ones.

“They’re very strong, they’ve dominated the League for many years but there are no foregone conclusions in Italy.

“We’re in good form, and we’ve had good performances against Roma and Inter in front of our fans.

“It will be tough, but it’ll be a hard-fought contest.”

