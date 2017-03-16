Saponara: ‘Bernardeschi must stay’

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara advises Federico Bernardeschi to stay with Fiorentina - “think twice before getting on another train”.

The midfielder moved to Milan from Empoli in 2013, but quickly returned and made the move to the Viola in January.

Both Federico Chiesa and Bernardeschi have been linked with big moves in the summer, but their teammate warns against too much too soon.

“It fills me with pride to be involved in a project with these two talents,” Saponara told Tuttosport.

“Despite this delicate period, Fiorentina has nothing to envy the big teams and we don’t need a revolution in the summer: everything is there to keep growing.

“A message to Bernardeschi? I can only tell him not to hurry, to think twice before getting on another train.”

