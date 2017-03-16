Toldo: ‘Inter will return to CL’

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Toldo believes Inter “will soon return to the Champions League” and discusses the International Champions Cup.

The Nerazzurri will play a pre-season friendly with Milan in Nanjing this summer, and the former goalkeeper spoke to reporters at the launch.

“Inter are on course to return to high levels,” Toldo said.

“Since last season the club has invested to quickly return to high levels, and we’ll soon return to the Champions League.

“We have Chinese ownership and an Indonesian President, and that’s an advantage for us, just as it’s always been an advantage to have a lot of foreign players.

“We believe multiculturalism is enriching.

“The ICC is a very important, and there are many reasons for us to travel so far from Italy. It’s important for us to be close to the local fans at a crucial time of the season.

“Inter have 163 million fans in the Asia-Pacific region, so it’s important for clubs to come and play in these countries.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.