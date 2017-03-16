Keita agent denies contract rumours

By Football Italia staff

Keita Baldé Diao’s agent has hit back at rumours the Lazio forward has demanded €6.5m per season.

The Senegal international’s contract expires at the end of next season, and so far he is yet to sign a renewal.

It was claimed by a Roman newspaper that Keita was demanding €6.5m per season, with the player himself taking to Twitter to declare that “just lies”.

Now his agent has also commented on the matter, confirming that no such demand was made. “This is an article with scrambled, incorrect figures from a negotiation which never existed,” Roberto Calenda posted on Twitter.

“There are errors the reconstruction, the judgements and adjectives, but above all there’s a lack of respect. All this is something a journalist should never do.

“Beware of these propaganda articles, this isn’t journalism.”

