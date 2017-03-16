Ibra: ‘Galliani tore Inter shirt’

By Football Italia staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals Adriano Galliani physically ripped the Scudetto badge from an Inter shirt while he was at Milan.

The Swedish striker joined the Rossoneri from Barcelona in 2010, winning the Scudetto in his first season.

“My family was very happy in Milan,” Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports.

“I spoke with Galliani and [President Silvio] Berlusconi and they had convinced me to join them with great desire and motivation.

“We had a great side. When we won the title, I remember Galliani coming into the dressing room with an Inter shirt in his hands and he ripped off the Scudetto badge and told us: 'This is yours now’.

“I didn't want to leave Milan [for Paris Saint-Germain]. When you're happy, you're just happy. I just wanted to be playing and I still had in my mind what had happened at Barcelona, where I hadn't been comfortable.”

The interview was conducted with Fabio Capello, who was Ibrahimovic’s first Coach in Italy, at Juventus.

“When you told me to come to see you in your office, I thought I had done something wrong,” the Manchester United man told Capello.

“Then you gave me that video of Marco van Basten. My impression at Juventus was great right from the start, above all working for Capello.

“I remember the first thing you told me was: 'Forget about the Ajax style and you will become a great player.' We used to train a lot, particularly in front of goal.”

