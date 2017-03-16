Moggi ban confirmed

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Moggi’s lifetime ban from football has been definitively confirmed, after he was denied a final appeal.

The former Juventus general manager was banned for life from “any rank or category” of professional football for his involvement in the Calciopoli scandal.

Having seen appeals rejected by the sporting justice courts, Moggi attempted to take his case to the ordinary justice system, applying to the Consiglio di Stato.

However, the court has ruled that the case doesn’t fall under its jurisdiction, and denied the 79-year-old the right to appeal.

The FIGC’s original ruling is therefore confirmed, and Moggi’s lifetime ban is definitive.

