Report: Milan’s €100m delayed

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Sino-Europe Sport’s latest €100m deposit for the sale of Milan hasn’t arrived, but it should be paid by Monday.

Following another delay to the closing, set for March 3, the Chinese consortium agreed to pay a third deposit of €100m.

That money was supposed to arrive today, but Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the money has not left China.

However, the funds should still arrive tomorrow or, at the latest, on Monday.

