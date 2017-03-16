Pioli: ‘One game at a time’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli won’t discuss the Champions League - “we’ll take it one game at a time”.

Since replacing Frank de Boer on the bench, the former Lazio boss has taken the Nerazzurri to within six points of third-placed Napoli, with a head-to-head game still to come.

“We can’t think about the derby or Napoli,” Pioli warned in his Press conference ahead of the Torino game.

“We’ll take it one game at a time. The only thing in our heads is to keep winning until the end.

“We’ve looked at the table from last season and the threshold is 80 points, but given the way the teams at the top are going it could be higher.

“We know we’ll have to do something exceptional to reach that height, but we believe in ourselves. That’s the right mentality, just being focused on Torino and the chance to bring home another three points.

“There are still 10 games to go. We don’t have an easy schedule, but at the same time it gives us the chance to play head-to-head games which could be worth a lot.”

The Beneamata face Torino on Saturday evening - click here for a match preview - and Pioli is expecting a difficult game.

“Torino have only lost at home to Juventus. They’ve scored a lot of goals, especially at home, they have quality players and a Coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic] who knows how to fire them up.

“They have quality individuals and we’ll have to be focused.”

