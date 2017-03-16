‘Banega a quality player’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli calls Ever Banega “a quality player” and backs Mauro Icardi for Capocannoniere.

Banega hadn’t played much since the former Lazio boss replaced Frank de Boer, but the Argentinian international hit a hat-trick in the win over Atalanta last weekend.

“Ever is a quality player, and he knows how to find the spaces for us to be effective,” Pioli said in his Press conference ahead of the Torino game.

“He’s done well to work with openness and willingness. Not just him, we want everyone to be determined for the next game.

“I never explain my choices, the players know that I choose what’s best for the team. They’re all fit and they’re willing and available, that gives me choices but at the same time makes it harder to choose.

“Marcelo Brozovic? I consider him to be a complete midfielder, good players don’t have fixed positions.”

Saturday sees the Nerazzurri face Torino, with Icardi and Andrea Belotti vying for the Capocannoniere crown.

“Icardi is very strong. Belotti is very good but Mauro has the ability to the Capocannoniere. He’s very important for us, we expect a lot of goals from him but he’s always decisive and he works for the team.”

