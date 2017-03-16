Pavoletti: ‘Can’t wait for Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti says it’s “wonderful” to be at Napoli and “can’t wait” to face Juventus at San Paolo.

The striker joined the Partenopei from Genoa in the winter transfer window, but has yet to score his first goal for the club.

“Being here is wonderful, I couldn’t have come into a better group,” Pavoletti said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Naples is wonderful, every day you wake up imbued with a lust for life that you only get here.

“A goal? I’m sure now is the time for it to happen, I can’t wait to hear the stadium screaming my name.”

Maurizio Sarri’s men were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, but Pavoletti is keen to return to the competition.

“We want to go back, right now we’re preparing for the Empoli game, which won’t be easy. Everything about this club is worthy of the Champions League, our dream is to play in it again.

“We’ll fight until the last second, because we want to earn the Champions League. We’ll try to reach and surpass Roma.

“Juventus? We’re focused on Sunday and Empoli. After that we’ll know if we can aim for the Champions League.

“We also want to get to the Coppa Italia final, I can’t wait to face the Bianconeri at San Paolo. We’ll try to beat them, but we’ll see what happens on the pitch.”

