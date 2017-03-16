Maggio: ‘Pavoletti needs time’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli full-back Christian Maggio says Leonardo Pavoletti needs to be given time - “we saw what he’s capable of at Genoa”.

The striker joined the Partenopei in January, but so far has yet to find the back of the net for his new club.

“He’s strong,” Maggio assured on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Give him some time. It’s clear that it will take him time to understand [Maurizio] Sarri’s mechanisms, but you’ll see: he’ll score.

“We already saw what he’s capable of at Genoa, he can give us a lot.

“The Champions League? That’s our objective. We’ll do our best to achieve it, it would be a shame not to play in it.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.