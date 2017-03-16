NEWS
Thursday March 16 2017
Zamp: ‘I hope Baccaglini is legit’
By Football Italia staff

Former Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini “prays” Paul Baccaglini’s intentions are genuine.

The 75-year-old sold the Rosanero to an Italo-American fund, with Baccaglini replacing him as the club’s patron.

However, there have been concerns about the new owership, and the ex-President didn’t offer much reassurance.

“I talk to Baccaglini every day,” Zamparini told Corriere dello Sport.

“He’s a great lad, and I pray it’s all true. I’ll always welcome the real Palermo with affection. I’ll remain a fan for life, Palermo is within me.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies