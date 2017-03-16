Zamp: ‘I hope Baccaglini is legit’

By Football Italia staff

Former Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini “prays” Paul Baccaglini’s intentions are genuine.

The 75-year-old sold the Rosanero to an Italo-American fund, with Baccaglini replacing him as the club’s patron.

However, there have been concerns about the new owership, and the ex-President didn’t offer much reassurance.

“I talk to Baccaglini every day,” Zamparini told Corriere dello Sport.

“He’s a great lad, and I pray it’s all true. I’ll always welcome the real Palermo with affection. I’ll remain a fan for life, Palermo is within me.”

