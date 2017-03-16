NEWS
Thursday March 16 2017
Aulas: ‘Roma will be incredible’
By Football Italia staff

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas is expecting “an incredible game” against Roma tonight.

The Giallorossi face the Ligue 1 side at Stadio Olimpico tonight, looking to overturn a 4-2 deficit from the first leg in France.

“It will be an incredible game, the kind with strong emotions,” Aulas told reporters.

“My cardiologist knows! I remember when we won 2-0 against Lazio here, and the joy of [Michel] Platini who came to cheer in the dressing room.”

