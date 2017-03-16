Jallet: ‘Lyon job to finish’

By Football Italia staff

Christophe Jallet calls for “prudence and humility” as Lyon look to “finish the job” against Roma.

L’OL won the first leg of the Europa League Last 16 tie 4-2, meaning even a one-goal defeat at the Olimpico tonight would see them into the Quarter-Finals.

“We’ll face this match with prudence and humility,” Jallet explained to L’Équipe.

“We know they’re a very good side, we saw that in the first leg. We had to give 150 per cent to dominate them.

“Now we’ve got another match with this great team and we’ll see what we’re worth in a situation where we’ve done the first half of the job. We have to try and finish it.”

