Thursday March 16 2017
‘Giaccherini happy at Napoli’
By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent assures the midfielder is “very happy” at Napoli, even if he’d “like to play more”.

The Italian international joined the Partenopei from Sunderland in the summer, but has so far made just one Serie A start.

“Giaccherini is very happy at Napoli,” Furio Valcareggi assured Rai Sport.

“The team is doing well, Emanuele would like to play more and he’s not happy about that but he accepts the situation.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy to find a starting spot in a team as strong as Napoli.”

