Deschamps: ‘Juventus good for Tolisso’

By Football Italia staff

France Coach Didier Deschamps discusses Corentin Tolisso’s potential move to Juventus - “it wouldn’t be a bad choice…”

The Lyon midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Bianconeri, and could win his first cap for Les Bleus after being named in the squad today.

“Would Tolisso be a good choice for Juve?” Deschamps, a former player and Coach of the Old Lady considered in his Press conference today.

“Yes, why not. We can say that for a player to go Juventus isn’t a bad choice…

"Right now though he's an Olympique Lyonnais player. If he goes or doesn't go, you'd have to ask his club, his President."

