NEWS
Thursday March 16 2017
Deschamps: ‘Juventus good for Tolisso’
By Football Italia staff

France Coach Didier Deschamps discusses Corentin Tolisso’s potential move to Juventus - “it wouldn’t be a bad choice…”

The Lyon midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Bianconeri, and could win his first cap for Les Bleus after being named in the squad today.

“Would Tolisso be a good choice for Juve?” Deschamps, a former player and Coach of the Old Lady considered in his Press conference today.

“Yes, why not. We can say that for a player to go Juventus isn’t a bad choice…

"Right now though he's an Olympique Lyonnais player. If he goes or doesn't go, you'd have to ask his club, his President."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies