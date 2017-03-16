Wolfsburg target Duvan Zapata

By Football Italia staff

Wolfsburg are believed to be tracking Duvan Zapata, but Napoli want €12m for the Colombia international, currently on loan at Udinese.

The centre-forward is coming to the end of his two-season loan at the Dacia Arena and does not seem to have a future in Naples.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have made an initial approach to seek information on his status.

Napoli want at least €12m to part with the striker, who turns 26 next month.

This season he has scored eight goals in 29 competitive appearances for Udinese, also providing two assists.

