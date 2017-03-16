Raggi: 'Monaco avenge Ranieri!'

By Football Italia staff

Monaco defender Andrea Raggi said he wants Leicester City in the Champions League quarter-finals “so we can avenge Claudio Ranieri.”

The Ligue 1 club knocked out Manchester City last night after an extraordinary 6-6 draw on aggregate, going through on away goals.

“That victory was extraordinary. We had to win and do it in a big way,” the Italian told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We deserved the win and that is the most important thing, especially if you take into account that we were missing Radamel Falcao and Kamil Glik.

“Between the first leg and the second, I barely let Sergio Aguero see the ball. Monaco have great talent scouts who found talented young players like Fabinho and Bakayoko.

“Kylian Mbappè is so young, but he’s a phenomenon and has a great career ahead of him. Our midfielders really have stepped up this season.”

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals is tomorrow and Monaco will face one of Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Leicester City.

“I want to face Leicester in the quarter-finals,” noted Raggi. “It would be a fun challenge, but I also want to avenge Ranieri, who yesterday wrote me a lovely message of congratulations.”

Former Monaco Coach Ranieri was in the stands last night for the Manchester City game.

He was fired by Leicester City less than a year after winning the Premier League.

