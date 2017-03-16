Balotelli: 'No more interviews!'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli hit back at French media. “Seriously don’t ask me for interviews again. No one. Balotelli isn’t a game, is a person.”

The Italy international and Nice striker spoke to RMC radio yesterday and we covered some of the topics he discussed here.

We did not touch upon his passing comment that Edinson Cavani was “not world class” in terms of his first touch, whereas Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria are.

That was the statement that got the most traction in the media and Balotelli responded angrily today via Instagram.

“I spoke about amazing young players, I spoke about racism, I spoke about Italy, all those newspaper could get was about the Cavani story… you just ridiculous seriously…

“Cavani is amazing player and I respect him as the top scorer but in France the touch of the ball of a phenomenon I only give it to Di Maria and Falcao so?

“Seriously don’t ask me for interviews again… no one. Balotelli isn’t a game is a person with opinion so get your owns to judge on it.

“Really isn’t the fact of another stupid lie story coming out that bothers me but the fact that I spoke about society real problem and all that they could get was that?

“That’s why the society and new generation will grow weaker and weaker.”

