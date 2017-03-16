Massara: 'Roma belive in comeback'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Ricky Massara wants the fans to “hopefully push us towards a comeback that we firmly believe in” against Lyon.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.05 GMT

The Giallorossi lost the first leg in this Europa League Round of 16 tie by a 4-2 scoreline in France.

“It’s a great atmosphere that will hopefully push us towards a comeback that we firmly believe in. Their passion can help us achieve this,” Massara told Sky Sport Italia.

Luciano Spalletti has moved to a 3-4-2-1 system with Mario Rui on the left, as Emerson Palmieri is not 100 per cent fit.

“Mario Rui has returned fully from the injury that kept him out for several months, he impressed against Palermo and will be an important resource from here to the end of the season.

“Those on the bench will also be important in this very long tie that still has a long way to go.”

President James Pallotta is in Rome, but won’t be at the game, as he has a fever this evening.

“Pallotta is happy, enjoying the team, the environment and the Coach. Our strategy clearly is to build a Roma that is more competitive and more solid.

“Over the next few days he’ll have a change to discuss things with the management, Coach and players, but it’ll all be done in orderly fashion.”

