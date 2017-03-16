Manolas: 'Roma won't make mistakes'

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas is “convinced we won’t make the same mistakes and we know anything is possible” as Roma host Lyon in the Europa League.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.05 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

The first leg ended 4-2 for the French side, so the Giallorossi have to score at least twice to have any hope of qualification for the quarter-finals.

“We are concentrated, we are going out there to win with a two-goal margin and we know anything is possible,” Manolas told Sky Sport Italia.

“We saw the footage and realised where we got it wrong in the first leg, so I am convinced we won’t make the same mistakes.

“The fans are very important for us, we hope to give them a strong response, because I saw the team is really fired up.”

