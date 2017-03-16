Essien's wife buys Como

By Football Italia staff

Michael Essien’s wife, Akosua Puni, has bought Italian third division club Calcio Como for €237,000. “We’ll be in Serie B as soon as possible.”

She won the auction to purchase the Lega Pro outfit today, as the club went bankrupt in 2016.

In fact, hers was the only formal proposal at the auction, as a previous three attempts to sell the club found no takers.

The cost of the operation does not include purchasing the current Calcio Como branding and the Orsenigo training ground.

“Mrs Puni Essien and her team are honoured to be here and become part of a club that boasts 110 years of history,” read a statement.

“The genuine promise and desire of the new owners are to grow and build both the first team and the youth sector, becoming an integral part of the fabric of this city.

“The owners also pledge to create the conditions to bring FC Como into Serie B as soon as possible and to develop its talents to the best of their abilities.”

Despite going bankrupt, Como are still taking part in Lega Pro’s Girone A and are in sixth place, so in the running for a promotion play-off spot.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.