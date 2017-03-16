El Shaarawy: 'First leg Roma regrets'

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy admits Roma “real regrets are from the first leg” after they beat Lyon 2-1, but went out of the Europa League 5-4 on aggregate.

“Our real regrets are from the first leg, as in the end we won the second leg and had the chances to get many more goals. The four goals we conceded in France were too much to overcome,” El Shaarawy told Sky Sport Italia.

“Tonight we played the game we wanted to, we only lacked the third goal. It was a great performance with effort and aggression. We just didn’t have that bit of luck.

“It’s a painful defeat, as we really believed in this Europa League. Now we have to set it aside, focus on Serie A and coming back in the Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio.

“We had some slip-ups, but it’s a strong squad that has had some great performances this season. The victory wasn’t enough for qualification, but we have faith for the future.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.