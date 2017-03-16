NEWS
Thursday March 16 2017
Valbuena: 'Like a Champions League tie'
By Football Italia staff

Mathieu Valbuena praised the “remarkable mentality” as Lyon held on to qualify past Roma 5-4 on aggregate in the Europa League.

Olympique Lyonnais had won the first leg 4-2 and that proved decisive, as tonight’s 2-1 defeat at the Olimpico wasn’t enough to turn that around.

“At the end I could barely stand up, it was such a tough game,” he told beIN Sports.

“We came up against a great Roma team with an extraordinary crowd. We played a great game – not on a technical level, because we could’ve done a lot better in that sense – but our mentality was remarkable.

“We must congratulate all the players, because we used up so much energy to get this result. It’s a long path to the Final, but we want to go all the way.

“We’ll try to savour this qualification, because we did something great tonight. It was practically a Champions League match.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies