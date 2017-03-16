Valbuena: 'Like a Champions League tie'

By Football Italia staff

Mathieu Valbuena praised the “remarkable mentality” as Lyon held on to qualify past Roma 5-4 on aggregate in the Europa League.

Olympique Lyonnais had won the first leg 4-2 and that proved decisive, as tonight’s 2-1 defeat at the Olimpico wasn’t enough to turn that around.

“At the end I could barely stand up, it was such a tough game,” he told beIN Sports.

“We came up against a great Roma team with an extraordinary crowd. We played a great game – not on a technical level, because we could’ve done a lot better in that sense – but our mentality was remarkable.

“We must congratulate all the players, because we used up so much energy to get this result. It’s a long path to the Final, but we want to go all the way.

“We’ll try to savour this qualification, because we did something great tonight. It was practically a Champions League match.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.