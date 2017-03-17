SES to pull out of Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Sino-Europe Sports may be ready to pull out of the Milan takeover deal.

With the third installment of €100m yet to be paid, La Repubblica suggests that the Chinese consortium are considering backing out altogether.

The payment is said to have been insisted on by Milan in order that a fresh agreement be sealed, after various problems have led to ongoing postponements.

If this were to be the case, the report suggests that President Silvio Berlusconi would keep the €200m already invested and remain at the helm of the Rossoneri.

The new deadline for the takeover to be completed remains fixed at April 7th, but the Italian newspaper claims that it now may not happen at all.

