Falque: 'More football passion in Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Torino forward Iago Falque insists that football is 'felt more passionately in Italy than Spain'.

The 27-year-old started life in the youth systems of Barcelona and Real Madrid, before joining the Juventus Primavera in 2008.

With this in mind, does he ever think about what could have been?

"No, because in the end football puts you where you deserve to be," Falque told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Here I've found my home and after a career that’s been a little bit complicated with a different team every year, now I want to stay here in Turin.

"If I see Barcelona on TV it does not makes me think that I could have been there. Luis Enrique told me that there was no room for me in Barca B, so I talked with other clubs. A month later he thought better of it, but at that point I had decided to try my luck at Juve. I could have done it, it’s true, but the years at Barcelona and Juve nonetheless did me good.

"Firstly it gave me character, as when you leave Barca – with its very particular football – it is not easy to reprogram. The time at Vinovo came in handy when I returned to Italy, a country which has something special about it.

"Here football is felt more passionately than in Spain. A few nights ago, for example, I was at a restaurant and a game came on TV (I can’t remember which) when at the very end they gave a penalty. For four minutes the waiters stopped serving the tables, until they won."

Surely the game he was watching was Juve-Milan?

"Maybe - but I never talk about referees."

Who does Falque think will win the Champions League this year?

"Barca, then Real, but I’m keeping an eye on Bayern. [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Luis] Suarez can win you any game. Those three play another sport."

Has the Spaniard been to visit the site of the Superga plane crash yet?

"Yes. I like to become familiar with where I’m living and that's an important place in Turin. It is a piece of football history, beyond the team you play for.

"Also at the Benfica Cup this summer the tragedy was acknowledged, it is true, it's nice that it remains in the feeling of the people. In football bad is that there is no memory of this. Here it's different."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.