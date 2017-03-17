Falque: 'Belotti better than Icardi'

By Football Italia staff

My teammate Andrea Belotti is 'better than Mauro Icardi', insists Torino winger Iago Falque.

Torino face Icardi's Inter on Saturday at 17:00 GMT, click here for a preview.

After revealing his thoughts on the passion of supporters in Italy over his native Spain, Falque went on to talk about those who have helped him through his varied career.

But which Coach has helped the most?

"All make you grow. But [Gian Piero] Gasperini the most. And [Rudi] Garcia at Roma gave me confidence even though I had knee problems."

In this respect, does the success of Atalanta under Gasperini come as a surprise?

"In no way. He makes you reach the limit of your physical potential and brings out the best from you. [Tomas] Rincon, [Stefano] Sturaro, Kucka, [Luca] Antonelli and [Andrea] Bertolacci are now all at great teams.

"With him at Genoa I myself scored my personal record of 13 goals. This year I have 10, but I have an obsession to overtake myself."

Saturday’s opponents Inter have scored twelve goals in the last 10 games, whilst Torino have been poor defensively. Does this worry the Spaniard?

"We know they're good, but I’m more concerned about us being attentive. At home we do great things, we have only lost one against Juventus, and that was only in the last minute.

"I feel this match can be the turning point in which we return to our best after a period of being so-so.

"They have good players up front, but are also doing well defensively. A squad that is very strong and only not fighting for the league title because they started the season badly.

"Next season they will be there to fight with Juventus, Roma and Napoli."

If he could remove one player from the Inter squad tomorrow, who would it be?

"I really like [Antonio] Candreva, but since it is Icardi who scores the goals, so I’d say Icardi.

"[Candreva is] great at crossing: I have read that he is the one which provides most in Serie A. I like him because he is comprehensive, he helps others and scores, usually around eight every year."

So who is a better striker, Belotti or Icardi?

"It’s Il Gallo, is it not? They are two different attackers, both strong. Icardi is very good, though Belotti is a bit better, the numbers speak for themselves."

What does Falque think to the continual exclusion of Icardi from the Argentina national team?

"If he continues we can safely say a call will come. The problem is that Argentina have so many good strikers: [Lionel] Messi, [Sergio] Aguero...

"Well, sure, there is also [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Paulo] Dybala, [Javier] Pastore. As I said, the competition is so great."

Will Belotti make capocannoniere this season?

"Everyone at Toro helps him, but Belotti is one that doesn’t need help, he knows how to create opportunities. I feel calm about it, so I say he will do it: 22 goals are so many even if the season ended now."

What about a prediction for tomorrow’s game?

"2-1 Torino. And I will score the second goal."

