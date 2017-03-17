Buffon set for fresh Juve record

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon could break another Juventus record this weekend against Sampdoria, reports suggest.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the legendary stopper is second only to Giampiero Boniperti in number of minutes played for the club.

The prolific forward played 15 seasons for the Bianconeri between 1946 and 1961, winning five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

Boniperti currently holds the record with 39,680 minutes in black and white, whilst Buffon is just 64 minutes behind with 39,616.

With 65 minutes needed to break the record, Buffon could overtake the 88-year-old Piedmont-native this Saturday, or may have to wait until the opening minutes of the next fixture away to Napoli.

