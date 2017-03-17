Juventus are still keen on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi, according to reports.
This morning’s edition of Tuttosport claims that the Bianconeri are ready to offer €40m plus bonuses for the 23-year-old this summer.
Such an offer may be unlikely to convince owners Andrea and Diego Della Valle, who are said to be looking to include a €100m release clause into the player’s new contract.
Discussions are ongoing, with the Italian international reportedly reluctant to agree to such a high clause, instead looking to go with a more reasonable €60-70m figure.
Despite the success of the Bianconeri, the Tuscany-born player may be reluctant to make the move to the Viola’s most fierce rivals, and recently refused to be photographed with a Juventus scarf at the opening of the Viareggio cup.
