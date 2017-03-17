Juve still want Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are still keen on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi, according to reports.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport claims that the Bianconeri are ready to offer €40m plus bonuses for the 23-year-old this summer.

Such an offer may be unlikely to convince owners Andrea and Diego Della Valle, who are said to be looking to include a €100m release clause into the player’s new contract.

Discussions are ongoing, with the Italian international reportedly reluctant to agree to such a high clause, instead looking to go with a more reasonable €60-70m figure.

Despite the success of the Bianconeri, the Tuscany-born player may be reluctant to make the move to the Viola’s most fierce rivals, and recently refused to be photographed with a Juventus scarf at the opening of the Viareggio cup.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.