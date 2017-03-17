NEWS
Friday March 17 2017
Mati Fernandez to leave Milan
By Football Italia staff

Chilean midfielder Matias Fernandez is said to be heading for the exit after an unsuccessful spell at Milan.

The 30-year-old joined the Rossoneri on loan from Fiorentina at the beginning of the season, linking up with former boss Vincenzo Montella.

After various injury problems at the beginning of the campaign, Fernandez has made just one start and four substitute appearances, in what has turned out to be a dismal loan spell.

Despite having an option to buy as part of the deal, Milan are ready to return the player to his parent club at the end of the current campaign, according to Calcionews24.

Under contract until 2018 with the Viola, the Tuscan club will likely find another interested party to take him on loan, as he is also surplus to requirements at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

