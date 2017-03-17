Reports: Mertens wants EPL

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Belgium suggest that Dries Mertens will leave Napoli and reject a move to Inter in order to leave for the EPL this summer.

Contract negotiations between the Partenopei and their star forward are said to have stalled in a dispute over wages, whilst other clubs have been alerted to the man who has scored 24 goals in 24 starts for his side this term.

Belgian newspaper HLM confirms that the Nerazzurri are interested in Mertens, however insists that the player would prefer a move to England.

Manchester United have been most heavily linked with the player, but there is also reported interest from Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton.

