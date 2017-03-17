Samp: 'Giampaolo will stay'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria director general Antonio Romei insists that 'there is no problem' with a renewal for Coach Marco Giampaolo.

The Blucerchiati are hoping to tie down the boss with a new deal, admit rumours the former Empoli man is wanted by Fiorentina.

Samp have enjoyed a successful campaign, currently in 9th place, but what are the aims of the club going forward?

"The idea is to keep this team together as much as possible," the lawyer told Secolo XIX. "As after buying [Filip] Djuricic we only had owned players in our squad, and there are not many teams in Italy who can say this.

"Last summer we changed a lot, but for a specific purpose, to start again from scratch, with many young players.

"There are now several players who have started their time here, like [Roberto] Soriano. The market, however, is something that is very complicated. And we are more the victims than the creators.

"Indeed, in reality they all are, even the top teams. Roma sold [Miralem] Pjanic, Napoli sold [Gonzalo] Higuain, Juventus sold [Paul] Pogba. We do not want to delude the fans, either in one direction or another.

"We talk too much market in Italy, other nations do not do this. Our aim is to improve, making the team stronger. And to capitalise on this, trying to preserve the identity we have created as much as possible.

"Someone will leave, because in this squad there is a surplus, we have made choices that have not proved to be right. And someone will arrive.

"Sampdoria must continue to grow. When we arrived we were in a position of detachment from reality of what it is to compete, even with the general plan of organisation. We believe we have done a great job in all areas. But we still need to grow."

Can Samp persuade the Coach to stay for next year?

"I think there are no problems. Giampaolo gave us an indication he was willing to stay, indeed we are evaluating a eal if only for a year or a little bit more. The signing will come, I think early on when we meet, he is always very busy and spends hours at Mugnaini."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.