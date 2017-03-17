CL: Juve draw Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final, in a repeat of the 2015 final.

The pair also faced each other in the quarter-finals in 2003, when the Bianconeri went on to reach the finals, but were ultimately defeated by Milan.

Whilst the Old Lady defeated Porto in comfortable fashion with a 3-0 aggregate scoreline, Barca made it tough for themseves by overturning a 0-4 defecit to PSG, winning 6-1 at Camp Nou in the second leg.

The full draw is as follows:

Atletico Madrid v Leicester

Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona

The ties will be played on April 11th-12th, with the second leg set for April18-19th.

