Juventus will face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final, in a repeat of the 2015 final.
The pair also faced each other in the quarter-finals in 2003, when the Bianconeri went on to reach the finals, but were ultimately defeated by Milan.
Whilst the Old Lady defeated Porto in comfortable fashion with a 3-0 aggregate scoreline, Barca made it tough for themseves by overturning a 0-4 defecit to PSG, winning 6-1 at Camp Nou in the second leg.
The full draw is as follows:
Atletico Madrid v Leicester
Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
Juventus v Barcelona
The ties will be played on April 11th-12th, with the second leg set for April18-19th.
