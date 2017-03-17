Montella: 'No problem with derby KO'

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella insists there is 'no problem' with a 12:30 kick-off time in the forthcoming Milan derby.

The boss admitted it was 'unthinkable' not to promote the club to the Eastern market, but not before explaining the situation with Keisuke Honda and Manuel Locatelli to the Press.

"Honda? He was not even lucky after the injury to Suso," admitted Montella to his Press conference. "I know I can always count on him because he is a great professional.

"Locatelli has played a lot this season. He had a high fever, he is not 100% physically, but mentally, he’s ready."

What does the Coach have to say about the Champions League draw, where Juventus drew Barcelona?

"[Leonardo] Bonucci will be happy with that, they will be content. City have shown that you cannot lose to anyone, and even Barcelona risked the exit.

"[Massimiliano] Allegri has already beaten Barcelona with Milan, he has a competitive squad, the fixture does not exclude qualification. It was an interesting draw."

Moving on to matters closer to home, Milan face Genoa at San Siro on Saturday evening, so how important will the fans be in this fixture?

"Our fans have always been close to us this season. Tomorrow they will be a big help as always."

Inter will face Milan on April 15th, with a kick-off time at 11.30GMT. This has caused some controversy, but what does Montella think?

"Football has changed in recent years and so we can’t even think about not to selling our product on the Eastern market. It’s a great opportunity to make ourselves known, there is no problem.

"Soon we will have a better idea of ​​everything. I have a contract with Milan, for me there is no problem.

"I never think about the deal for closing. For such an operation, I think these are normal times.

"I see a cohesive team and fans that are close to us. I see satisfaction about what we are doing. I am happy to represent this team."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.