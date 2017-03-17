Montella: 'Forget the Juve game'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists his Milan side ‘must look ahead' after much talk of last Friday's game with Juventus.

Much has been made of the last minute penalty that rescued a draw for the Bianconeri, but the Coach wants to move on.

"The team should not feel penalised," L'aeroplanino told the Press. "We must look ahead, we should not feel victims of something. We must think only about the next matches."

What about the role of new signing Lucas Ocampos?

"In the past he has always played on the outside, I do not know if I was the first to put him in a central position. It’s a role that can be fulfilled by him, however, choices must be made taking into account what the team needs.

"Lots of the team have been too hot-headed in the last too matches. We should try to have this attitude, except we need to control ourselves more."

How is Ignazio Abate doing after suffering an eye injury?

"They're doing the checks. He's better, we miss him so much and we are waiting for him with open arms. There is not yet a clear picture of the situation."

Juventus are now the only Italian representatives in Europe, so what does Montella think about this?

"Unfortunately there is only one Italian team in Europe. It’s a shame for the league. We have to try to have more teams in Europe also for our ranking."

"For us there are 10 games left in the league. It is not true that there are teams that have nothing to play for. I do not have the worry of winning tomorrow, Milan must win all the time. Tomorrow we will have to win through the performance and a good attitude.

"The accounts will made at the end. The league is full of difficulties, not only for us but for everyone. We have to look ahead with confidence, it is important to achieve the goals in the end.

"We suffered against Juve, I do not like to talk about our absences, but this team has many and on Friday some players were missed. We could not repeat the victory in Doha, but we have shown we are not afraid. Too bad for what happened at the end, but we have proved once again to have a soul."

Reports have suggested that Sino-Europe Sports may yet pull out of a takeover deal, so does Montella have any comment on how things are progressing?

"I do not know how the story of the sale will end. In a little while they will have a clearer idea and I will also have a better idea."

After signing in the summer, striker Gianluca Lapadula is said to have been suffering from injuries. How is he getting on?

"I have love for his attitude on the pitch. In recent months he gritted his teeth, he’s had some ailments and this is why he is not always able to train at his best. He must try to manage himself a bit more.

"Tomorrow we will be patient, we have to play with intelligence. It will be a tough game. Before the first leg with Genoa I warned that it would be a difficult game given the euphoria following the victory against Juventus. The case is closed about last Friday’s match, we are only thinking about tomorrow. We are focused only on Genoa.

"In the race for Europe, the more teams that are involved the better. We must do think only about ourselves, concentrating only on our games. If we do our best in the few next games we will go into Europe. It depends more on us than the others.

"I am pleased with all of my players, I am proud to have been playing virtually the whole squad. The players are an asset to the team."

