Friday March 17 2017
‘Juve unlucky but anything possible’
By Football Italia staff

Alessio Tacchinardi says that while Juventus “were unlucky” to draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, “anything can happen”.

Juve and Barca will battle it out in a repeat of the 2015 final that the Old Lady lost 3-1, but Tacchinardi remembered 2003, when the former midfielder helped the Turin giants beat the Blaugrana after extra-time to reach the last four that year.

“2003? It was a fantastic quarter-final, with the goal from [Marcelo] Zalayeta,” he told Premium Sport.

“It’s a pity, although we still have to deal with it all. The fact that Barcelona are not in optimal physical condition gives us hope: Barcelona don’t seem to be at full intensity.

“They are two finals. Juventus were unlucky, also in the draw. Playing the second leg at Camp Nou, anything can happen. [Barca’s] comeback against PSG proves it.”

