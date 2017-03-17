Nedved: Juve without fear

By Football Italia staff

Pavel Nedved insists Juventus must respect Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, “but without letting fear get in the way”.

Speaking after Friday’s draw in Nyon, Nedved admitted Juve wanted to avoid a Spanish team in the last four but that the Bianconeri were nonetheless ready to avenge their defeat in the 2015 final.

“We’re ready. This tie comes at the right time, the team are growing,” began the Vice-President and former midfielder.

“The return leg at Camp Nou? No matter where the games are, both will be difficult.

“It’s important to be at peak performance. We respect Barcelona but without letting fear get in the way.

“Revenge for 2015? I don’t know about that. Certainly, this is a fascinating tie against Barcelona

“It’ll be very nice, but we should look at the present, not the past. We’re strong, we can face them openly and after that, may the best team win.

“I agree with what [Giovanni] Trapattoni said, that Juve need only look at themselves and be conscious of their own strengths.

“We must respect Barcelona, ​​but not too much so it doesn’t result in fear, and play against them toe-to-toe.

“We should be happy and proud about being the only Italian team still in the Champions League.

“Was it better to play the second leg at home? No because I remember a time when we went through at Camp Nou. I don’t believe where the second leg is played makes a difference.

“Barcelona not as good compared to previous years? The years pass for everyone, they’ve won everything in recent years and it’s understandable that they may dip.

“Still, if we want to progress, we must do something more than what we usually do. We’re ready, but we have to be in top condition.

“If I were Juventus, I wouldn’t be happy with the draw. PSG proved anything could happen in football, and the fact that we’re here proves it.

“One of our objectives was to avoid one of the Spanish teams.”

