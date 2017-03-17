Dutch trio called to face Italy

By Football Italia staff

Serie A trio Kevin Strootman, Stefan de Vrij and Wesley Hoedt have been named in the Netherlands squad to face Italy on March 28.

Strootman and De Vrij have put their injury problems behind them to enjoy consistent campaigns with Roma and Lazio this season respectively.

Hoedt has been more of a peripheral figure for the Aquile but has nonetheless made 16 appearances to date.

The trio have also been called up for the game against Bulgaria in more qualifying action for the 2018 World Cup three days earlier.

Netherlands squad for Bulgaria and Italy: Cillessen, Vorm, Zoet; Blind, Hoedt, Karsdorp, De Ligt, Martins Indi, Tete, Veltman, Viergever, De Vrij; Berghuis, Klaassen, Sneijder, Strootman, Toornstra, Vilhena, Wijnaldum; Dost, Janssen, Lens, Memphis, Promes, Robben

