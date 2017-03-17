Inter runaway train, warns Miha

By Football Italia staff

SInisa Mihajlovic admits Inter “are a runaway train” but is hopeful that “the best striker in Serie A” Andrea Belotti can fire Torino to victory on Saturday.

Just three wins since the end of November have seen Toro fall out of European contention, and standing in their way this weekend are Inter, who have won 10 of their last 12 games and scored the latter figure in their previous two.

“Inter are a runaway train, they have a squad equipped for third place,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“We’ll try to derail them with all our strength and the help of our fans, aware that Inter are the most in-form team among those who have or will play at the Grande Torino.

“I got angry with myself and the players, I screamed and lost my voice a bit. Sometimes we lack balance and for that, I’m the one most responsible.

“We’ve shown that we have the fifth best attack and fifth worst defence in the League.

“Either the sun shines or the rain pours for us. The time between seasons doesn’t exist.

“Inter have everything: quality, talent, yards, kilos. Pioli quickly exploited an affordable schedule at Inter and has done well to pick up so many points, so his team are full of confidence.

“If they go on like this, they can finish third and, with some work in the summer, can aim for the Scudetto.

“In their last two games, they’ve scored 12 goals, in their last 12 games, they’ve won 10.

“But Toro at home are another team and, if we play like we know we how, we can win. A brave and aggressive team will take to the pitch against Inter tomorrow.

“Andrea Belotti is the best striker in Serie A and can become one of the best, even in Europe.

“Icardi plays for a better team and maybe for him it’s easier to score, but we still have the fifth best attack in Serie A and the way Il Gallo [Belotti] is going, he can be Serie A’s Capocannoniere.”

