Pallotta: Stadium on track

By Football Italia staff

Roma President James Pallotta has asserted that the club’s new stadium remains on track. “At least 85 percent of Rome should be happy…”

Pallotta met with Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, and the city’s council on Friday morning over the construction of Roma’s proposed new venue, and the patron made it clear the project was heading in the right direction.

“The meeting went great, there were no changes from what we discussed a few weeks ago,” he said afterwards.

“I think we’re all happy. The community’s been great, the project looks better, I think the changes that have been made have been much more friendly to everything, environmental, infrastructure looks good, the office part, the towers down.

“We’ve had no changes with the stadium, we’re very happy about it and I think we’re going to have a stadium and break ground in the time that we want to, so everyone in Rome should be happy, at least 85 percent of Rome should be happy at least.”

