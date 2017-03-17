‘Ibra to Napoli? Forget it!’

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola insists Napoli can “forget” about signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer. “This dream won’t come true.”

Ibrahimovic has made no secret of his passion for Napoli in the past, but despite his Manchester United contract due to expire, Raiola made it clear the striker would not be joining the Partenopei.

“Ibra to Napoli? Forget it,” the veteran’s agent told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“Zlatan won’t be in Naples [next season]. This dream won’t come true.”

