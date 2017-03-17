‘Yaya has spoken to Italian clubs’

By Football Italia staff

Yaya Toure’s agent has revealed that “I have spoken with clubs in Italy” as the midfielder’s contract with Manchester City continues to run down.

Toure has yet to be offered a new deal by City, and Dimitri Seluk confirmed discussions with Serie A sides had taken place, even refusing to rule out a switch to the Sky Blues’ arch-rivals Manchester United.

“From yesterday we officially started negotiating with different clubs about his future,” he told Sky Sports News HQ.

“We waited until March 15 for what Manchester City will say but until now Manchester City don't say anything. Before March, we didn’t negotiate with anybody because Yaya does a lot with Manchester City, so we waited.

“But we cannot wait until the last minute, until June, and have no negotiations with anybody.

“Some clubs have contacted me. Now we have three options. I don’t speak about Yaya and China or the MLS. He will play in Europe. I have spoken with clubs in different countries – Italy and Spain.

“I said to Manchester City that we will start negotiations with other clubs about the future of Yaya.

“After that, if Manchester City want, they can start negotiations. If they don’t want him then we will find another club.

“Yaya can, tomorrow, sign a contract with another club and after that for Manchester City it is too late.

“Manchester United? Why not? Jose Mourinho is a very good Coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

“I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me. This problem will be from Manchester City staff.”

The 33-year-old was linked with Inter, then coached by former City boss Roberto Mancini, last summer and had reportedly been offered to Juventus.

