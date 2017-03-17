Juve-Milan officials punished?

By Football Italia staff

The decision to penalise Mattia De Sciglio during Juventus-Milan has reportedly been deemed incorrect, with the officials involved being demoted this weekend.

According to Premium Sport, Italian referees’ chief Marcello Nicchi and Stefano Messina, the designator of match officials for Serie A games, felt Davide Massa and his assistant Daniele Doveri were wrong in agreeing that De Sciglio handballed at Juventus Stadium last Friday.

Although the mistake was not judged severe enough to result in a weekend off for the pair, they have been given games that are considered less important.

Subsequently, Massa will be a linesman for Cagliari-Lazio on Sunday, while Doveri has been relegated to the same position for Udinese-Palermo.

The broadcaster adds Doveri was identified by Nicchi and Messina as “most responsible” for the error in judgment, which resulted in a 2-1 defeat for Milan.

