Inter name squad for Torino

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli has a full Inter squad available for tomorrow’s trip to Torino.

The Nerazzurri still hold Champions League ambitions, and could move to within three points of Napoli, at least until the Partenopei play on Sunday morning. Click here for a match preview.

Pioli confirmed in his pre-match Press conference that he has a full squad available, noting that this gives him a selection headache.

Ever Banega hit a hat-trick last week, as did Mauro Icardi, and both are included in the squad to face the Granata.

Inter squad for Torino: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni, Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic, Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreava, Gabriel Barbosa

